Galxe (GAL) Price Hits $1.02 on Major Exchanges

Galxe (GAL) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Galxe has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. One Galxe token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00006208 BTC on popular exchanges. Galxe has a market capitalization of $55.36 million and approximately $12.34 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Galxe alerts:

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe was first traded on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

