GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $19.99

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.99, but opened at $18.95. GDS shares last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 6,047 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on GDS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.34.

GDS Stock Down 7.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GDS

About GDS

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,914 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the second quarter worth approximately $33,951,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in GDS by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,130,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,111,000 after buying an additional 953,820 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in GDS by 511.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 711,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 594,881 shares during the period. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GDS by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,918,000 after acquiring an additional 551,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Recommended Stories

