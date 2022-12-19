GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $19.99

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.99, but opened at $18.95. GDS shares last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 6,047 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on GDS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.34.
GDS Stock Down 7.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.85.
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.
