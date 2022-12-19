Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,200 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the November 15th total of 177,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
GNSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Genasys from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genasys from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.
Shares of GNSS stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,164. The stock has a market cap of $100.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. Genasys has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.17.
Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.
