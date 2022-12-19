Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,200 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the November 15th total of 177,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

GNSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Genasys from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genasys from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of GNSS stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,164. The stock has a market cap of $100.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. Genasys has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Genasys by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Genasys by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Genasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genasys by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Genasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 41.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

