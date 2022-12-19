General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises about 1.2% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 794.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

General Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

General Electric stock opened at $77.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.46. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.