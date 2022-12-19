General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises about 1.2% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 794.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.
General Electric Stock Down 0.4 %
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
General Electric Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.79%.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
