Genesis Vision Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $483,189.62 and approximately $806.06 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

