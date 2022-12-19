GENinCode (LON:GENI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.00

GENinCode Plc (LON:GENI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.12), with a volume of 45030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.13).
GENinCode Stock Down 9.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.10 million and a P/E ratio of -1.26.
GENinCode Company Profile
GENinCode Plc engages in the development and commercialization of clinical genetic tests to provide predictive analysis of risk to a patient's health based on their genes in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its predictive technology provides patients and physicians with preventative care and treatment strategies.
