GeniuX (IUX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $118.40 Million

GeniuX (IUX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, GeniuX has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. GeniuX has a market capitalization of $118.40 million and $66,483.94 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeniuX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0823 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $872.67 or 0.05246265 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.88 or 0.00486229 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.18 or 0.28809310 BTC.
GeniuX Token Profile
GeniuX’s genesis date was June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for GeniuX is genius-assets.com. GeniuX’s official message board is geniusassets.medium.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.
GeniuX Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeniuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeniuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
