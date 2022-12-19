GeniuX (IUX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $118.40 Million

GeniuX (IUX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, GeniuX has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. GeniuX has a market capitalization of $118.40 million and $66,483.94 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeniuX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0823 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $872.67 or 0.05246265 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.88 or 0.00486229 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.18 or 0.28809310 BTC.

GeniuX Token Profile

GeniuX’s genesis date was June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for GeniuX is genius-assets.com. GeniuX’s official message board is geniusassets.medium.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GeniuX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “What is GeniuX (IUX)? The ecosystem is underpinned by GeniuX, a utility token based on the Polygon standard. It will be used to support the tokenization of real-world assets, with a wide range of sectors covered including real estate, transportation, sports, and arts. Founded in 2018, the project is owned by the company Genius Assets. It was founded by Claudiu Buda. Genius Assets was first launched in 2021 and had its Token Generation Event on June 18th, 2022 Digital assets marketplace Genius Assets is a project allowing decentralized investments in non-crypto assets through tokenization.The IUX economic model has a total supply of 1,000,000,000.00 IUX. IUX’s native token was first made available for purchase through a private sale of 2% and a pre-sale of 5%. Of the remaining, for public sale there is available 24%, for Advisors and strategic partners 5%, incentives and airdrops 3%, and a total of 15% for the Burn Program. Allocated to Founders and Core Team there is 6%, for community rewards and development is 40%. Also, for sustainable Marketing 5%, for liquidity and exchange listing we allocated 5%, and for Staking and Growth 30%.”

