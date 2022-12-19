Genpact (NYSE:G) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $50.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.43.

Genpact Price Performance

G stock opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. Genpact has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $54.03.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Darren Saumur sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Darren Saumur sold 10,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $2,412,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,084,746.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,703 shares of company stock worth $11,865,685. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the third quarter worth $254,000. American Trust grew its position in Genpact by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 10,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,826,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Genpact by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Further Reading

