Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Short Interest Down 16.1% in November

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the November 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 731,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 50.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 227.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GMRE. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

GMRE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,369. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $634.21 million, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 336.00%.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

