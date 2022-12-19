Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Purchased by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 199.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,197 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10,620.2% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 808,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 801,187 shares during the period. Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 458.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 738,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after acquiring an additional 606,071 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,843,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 739,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 478,429 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PAVE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.60. 330,978 shares of the company were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.40.

