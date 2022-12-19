Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Short Interest Update

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the November 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Glory Star New Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSMG remained flat at $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,436. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. Glory Star New Media Group has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $1.54.

Get Glory Star New Media Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glory Star New Media Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maven Securities LTD raised its holdings in shares of Glory Star New Media Group by 566.0% in the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 3,693,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,513 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Glory Star New Media Group by 431.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 296,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 240,960 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 10.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online digital advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glory Star New Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glory Star New Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.