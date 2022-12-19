GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in GoDaddy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 22.6% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in GoDaddy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDDY traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $74.10. 1,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.36. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $88.32.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $43,397.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,073.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $43,397.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,073.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $148,051.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,172,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,478 shares of company stock valued at $488,911. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

