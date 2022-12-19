Gode Chain Reaches One Day Volume of $346,374.77 (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Gode Chain has a total market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $346,374.77 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gode Chain has traded up 9% against the dollar. One Gode Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain’s genesis date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

