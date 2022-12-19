Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Trading Down 1.1 %

Gold Fields stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

About Gold Fields

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Gold Fields by 100.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.