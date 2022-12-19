Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.40.
Gold Fields Trading Down 1.1 %
Gold Fields stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $17.20.
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.
