Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.94

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.94 and last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 8561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSBD. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.92%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 204.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth about $100,000. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

