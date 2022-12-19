Got Guaranteed Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $124.21 Million (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00002489 BTC on major exchanges. Got Guaranteed has a market cap of $124.21 million and $47,446.70 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Got Guaranteed Profile

Got Guaranteed was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Got Guaranteed Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

