Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Short Interest Update

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 948,500 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the November 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Greenlight Capital Re Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of GLRE stock opened at $7.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $267.80 million, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.97. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.70.
Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.51 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 2.73%.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLRE. TheStreet cut shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenlight Capital Re in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.
