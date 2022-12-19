Grin (GRIN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $900,863.30

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 47.8% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $6.93 million and approximately $900,863.30 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0705 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,628.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00380516 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022565 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.08 or 0.00872494 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00092690 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.30 or 0.00603208 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00274894 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.