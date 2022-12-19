GSK (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,600 ($19.63) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.23) to GBX 1,550 ($19.02) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.95) price target on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($18.10) price objective on GSK in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,580 ($19.38) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,579.50 ($19.38).

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,428 ($17.52) on Thursday. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.38). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,399.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,500.31. The firm has a market cap of £58.08 billion and a PE ratio of 1,310.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.13%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,324 ($16.24) per share, with a total value of £42,632.80 ($52,303.77).

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

