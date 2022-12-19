Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the November 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

GOF traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,929. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $19.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

In other Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund news, insider Ronald E. Toupin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,530.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $93,380.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 27.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 331.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 36,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 28,249 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 8.7% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $60,000.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

