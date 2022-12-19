Guild of Guardians (GOG) Trading 8.3% Lower This Week

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for $0.0652 or 0.00000396 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Guild of Guardians has a total market capitalization of $18.91 million and $117,288.65 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

