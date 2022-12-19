H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Short Interest Down 15.7% in November

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 994,700 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the November 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of FUL stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.23. 632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,797. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.15. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.54.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, VP Heather Campe sold 14,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $1,078,235.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $197,464.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,190.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Heather Campe sold 14,323 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,078,235.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,134 shares of company stock valued at $16,110,285 over the last quarter. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 60,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

