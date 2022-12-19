Hamlin Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,704,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 176,920 shares during the period. Old Republic International accounts for 3.9% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $98,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 23.0% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 58,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,851 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 334,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 55,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 156,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,353. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.11%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

