Hamlin Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,864 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 3.3% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $83,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $491,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 7,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Argus cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.13. 4,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,057. The company has a market cap of $154.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.36. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

