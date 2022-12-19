Harvest Finance (FARM) One Day Volume Tops $549,510.62

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for $30.80 or 0.00185383 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $20.98 million and approximately $549,510.62 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $865.72 or 0.05225591 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.03 or 0.00489101 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,801.01 or 0.28979450 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.