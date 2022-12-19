Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, BWS Financial lowered shares of Hawkins from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

HWKN opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.44. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12. The firm has a market cap of $800.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $241.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hawkins will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 6.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the first quarter worth about $217,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Hawkins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hawkins by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

