HC Wainwright Cuts Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Price Target to $5.00

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Down 4.3 %

APDN opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $17.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.62. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $7.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 39,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 10.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.