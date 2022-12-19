HC Wainwright Cuts Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Price Target to $5.00

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
Applied DNA Sciences Stock Down 4.3 %
APDN opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $17.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.62. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $7.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.