Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Acquires 3,177 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,947 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy makes up about 2.7% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 57.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,823 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 26.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,798 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $790,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

FANG traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.86. The company had a trading volume of 18,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,635. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $2.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.