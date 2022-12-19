Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Lowers Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Humana comprises approximately 2.1% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in Humana by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Humana by 351.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 136,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,269,000 after acquiring an additional 105,997 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Humana by 9.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 256,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,632,000 after acquiring an additional 22,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at $34,895,015.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,161 shares of company stock worth $20,718,244. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.53.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $505.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,412. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $571.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $530.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

