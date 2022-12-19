Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 502,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,545 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $33,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 30.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Henry Schein by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Henry Schein by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Henry Schein stock opened at $80.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.18.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

