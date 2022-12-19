HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.09

Shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 1726090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

HH&L Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $521.64 million, a PE ratio of 45.82 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HH&L Acquisition by 302.1% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 70,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 53,173 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 609,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 215,325 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,322,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,464,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,561,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HH&L Acquisition

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

