Hive Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Hive has a total market cap of $142.35 million and $7.20 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001740 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007839 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $875.56 or 0.05261459 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.13 or 0.00487533 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 491,264,309 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

