Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HOLX. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a sector perform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.92.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $73.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.14 and its 200 day moving average is $70.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $80.49.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Hologic by 59.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 409.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

