Home Reit (LON:HOME) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $34.95

Home Reit Plc (LON:HOME – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34.95 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 35.12 ($0.43), with a volume of 5242032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.90 ($0.44).

Home Reit Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £277.65 million and a P/E ratio of 319.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 45.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 71.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 98.13.

Home Reit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. Home Reit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.64%.

Home Reit Company Profile

Home REIT plc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on delivering inflation-protected income and capital growth over the medium term for shareholders through funding the acquisition and creation of homeless accommodation. Home REIT serves customers in the United Kingdom.

