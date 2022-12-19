Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 2300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Honey Badger Silver Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Honey Badger Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, lead, and diamond deposits. The company's flagship project is the Thunder Bay Polymetallic Silver Project covering an area of 16,800 hectares located in Ontario.

Read More

