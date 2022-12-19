Hop Protocol Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last Week (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Hop Protocol has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0817 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $110.45 million and $85,460.89 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $903.10 or 0.05501959 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.51 or 0.00490492 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,770.26 or 0.29061885 BTC.

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

