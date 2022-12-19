Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the November 15th total of 6,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $38.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.17. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,896,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,859,000 after acquiring an additional 449,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,523,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,223 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,112,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,335,000 after acquiring an additional 563,403 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,888,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,036,000 after acquiring an additional 881,560 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,435,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,178,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Vertical Research lowered their price target on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.