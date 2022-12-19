Huobi BTC (HBTC) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $645.63 million and approximately $32,377.96 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC token can now be bought for about $16,567.51 or 0.99987822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC launched on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

