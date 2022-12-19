Hxro Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $28.87 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Hxro has a total market cap of $28.87 million and approximately $108.13 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hxro token can now be purchased for $0.0674 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hxro has traded 21% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hxro Token Profile

Hxro’s genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official website is hxro.io. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

