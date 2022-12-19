Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Barclays

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

H has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a top pick rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 1.1 %

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $95.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.13. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 81.98 and a beta of 1.36. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 2.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,317 shares in the company, valued at $535,581.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at $2,548,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth about $120,000. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.