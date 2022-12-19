Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Barclays

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2022

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:HGet Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

H has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a top pick rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 1.1 %

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $95.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.13. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 81.98 and a beta of 1.36. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:HGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 2.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,317 shares in the company, valued at $535,581.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at $2,548,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth about $120,000. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.