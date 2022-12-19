ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Up to $7.31

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.31, but opened at $7.54. ICL Group shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 15,546 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICL shares. Barclays cut their price target on ICL Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

ICL Group Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.2435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.93%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,846,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 54,984 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares in the last quarter.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Articles

