IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Down to $19.71

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.71, but opened at $19.18. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 203 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on IGM Biosciences from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.90.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

IGM Biosciences Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at IGM Biosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

In related news, Director M Kathleen Behrens bought 60,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,948. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director M Kathleen Behrens bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,948. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $27,135.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,964.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 66,328 shares of company stock worth $1,152,743 and sold 27,135 shares worth $617,052. Corporate insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 33.3% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,460,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 100.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 415,028 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 16.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after purchasing an additional 376,832 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 166.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 368,089 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 684.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 70,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

(Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.