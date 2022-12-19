IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Down to $19.71

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMSGet Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.71, but opened at $19.18. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 203 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on IGM Biosciences from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.90.

IGM Biosciences Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at IGM Biosciences

In related news, Director M Kathleen Behrens bought 60,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,948. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director M Kathleen Behrens bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,948. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $27,135.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,964.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 66,328 shares of company stock worth $1,152,743 and sold 27,135 shares worth $617,052. Corporate insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 33.3% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,460,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 100.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 415,028 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 16.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after purchasing an additional 376,832 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 166.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 368,089 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 684.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 70,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

