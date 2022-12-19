Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Insider Jennifer Peppe Sells 119,422 Shares

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Peppe sold 119,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $4,275,307.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Imago BioSciences Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Imago BioSciences stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.84. The stock had a trading volume of 755,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,560. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 2.90. Imago BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Imago BioSciences by 108.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Imago BioSciences by 46.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Imago BioSciences by 305.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen cut shares of Imago BioSciences to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

