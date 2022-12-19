Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Insider Jennifer Peppe Sells 119,422 Shares

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Peppe sold 119,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $4,275,307.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Imago BioSciences Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Imago BioSciences stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.84. The stock had a trading volume of 755,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,560. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 2.90. Imago BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59.
Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IMGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen cut shares of Imago BioSciences to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
About Imago BioSciences
Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imago BioSciences (IMGO)
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.