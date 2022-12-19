Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Stock Price Up 17.6%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 17.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 3,615 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 1,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Immune Therapeutics Trading Up 17.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51.

Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Immune Therapeutics

Immune Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. The company was formerly known as TNI BioTech, Inc and changed its name to Immune Therapeutics, Inc in October 2014. Immune Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

