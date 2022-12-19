Immutable X (IMX) Price Hits $0.43

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Immutable X has a market cap of $246.40 million and approximately $6.42 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

  • KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001601 BTC.
  • Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000268 BTC.
  • CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000333 BTC.
  • OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
  • 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $879.69 or 0.05252776 BTC.
  • Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.77 or 0.00488275 BTC.
  • Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.
  • Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
  • QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,845.03 or 0.28930511 BTC.

Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

