Immutable X (IMX) Price Hits $0.43

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Immutable X has a market cap of $246.40 million and approximately $6.42 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $879.69 or 0.05252776 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.77 or 0.00488275 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,845.03 or 0.28930511 BTC.
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Immutable X Token Trading
