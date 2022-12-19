Infosys Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 6,171 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 598% compared to the typical volume of 884 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Infosys by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,676,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,934 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,344,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,478 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Infosys by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,292,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Infosys by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,720,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,545,000 after purchasing an additional 731,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,969,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,975,000 after buying an additional 2,504,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Investec upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Infosys Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.91. 97,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,013,612. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68. Infosys has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Articles

