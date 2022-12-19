InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the November 15th total of 6,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

InMode Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.94. 17,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,690. InMode has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $73.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.29.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. InMode had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 40.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InMode will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of InMode

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in InMode by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,411 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in InMode by 4.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,481 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in InMode by 7.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 63,502 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in InMode in the third quarter worth $1,756,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in InMode by 28.4% in the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 402,007 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 88,972 shares during the last quarter. 54.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on INMD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, InMode presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Stories

