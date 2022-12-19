Insider Buying: BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Director Purchases $30,821.00 in Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) Director Sylvia Mcbrinn bought 3,700 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,821.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,011.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sylvia Mcbrinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Sylvia Mcbrinn bought 2,000 shares of BioAtla stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $16,540.00.

BioAtla Price Performance

BioAtla stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 368,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,864. The company has a market capitalization of $305.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.44. BioAtla, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $21.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioAtla

BCAB has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BioAtla from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla in the first quarter worth $286,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in BioAtla by 17.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in BioAtla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in BioAtla by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 499,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioAtla in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

