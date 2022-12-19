Insider Buying: Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) CFO Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLPGet Rating) CFO Scott Matthew Stewart bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Matthew Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 19th, Scott Matthew Stewart bought 2,500 shares of Cantaloupe stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000.00.

Cantaloupe Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:CTLP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.92. 525,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $279.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.86. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $9.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.63 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cantaloupe

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cantaloupe by 92.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 34,255 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 44,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Washington CORP raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 657,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 18,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Cantaloupe to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

