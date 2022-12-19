Insider Buying: Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) CFO Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) CFO Scott Matthew Stewart bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Matthew Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Scott Matthew Stewart bought 2,500 shares of Cantaloupe stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000.00.

Cantaloupe Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:CTLP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.92. 525,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $279.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.86. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $9.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.63 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cantaloupe by 92.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 34,255 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 44,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Washington CORP raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 657,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 18,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Cantaloupe to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

