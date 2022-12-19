Insider Selling: AECOM (NYSE:ACM) CEO Sells 139,308 Shares of Stock

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AECOM Stock Performance

AECOM stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.88. 689,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,241. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $86.94.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 4,060.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 20.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.